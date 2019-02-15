Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on VRL Logistics with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics
Even with high competition intensity and uncertainty in fuel cost, there are signs of improvement in business sentiment with a likely a tonnage growth of 7-8%. This likely to help the company able to achieve its targeted revenue growth of 10% YoY for FY19, in our view.
Outlook
Hence, we continue to be positive on the company’s growth prospects, with an estimated CAGR growth of 13% for FY18-21E in earnings and continue to maintain Accumulate with a TP ` 300.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.