Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics

Even with high competition intensity and uncertainty in fuel cost, there are signs of improvement in business sentiment with a likely a tonnage growth of 7-8%. This likely to help the company able to achieve its targeted revenue growth of 10% YoY for FY19, in our view.

Outlook

Hence, we continue to be positive on the company’s growth prospects, with an estimated CAGR growth of 13% for FY18-21E in earnings and continue to maintain Accumulate with a TP ` 300.

