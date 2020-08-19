172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-vrl-logistics-target-of-rs-175-dolat-capital-3-5723171.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 175: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on VRL Logistics with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics


VRL Logistics (VRLL) reported a weak topline in Q1FY21, as the lockdowns and other headwinds put pressure on both goods and bus segments. Improvement seen in July on operational front. Management highlighted the following: (1) Targets nominal profit in FY21E, PAT positive in July (2) No major capex for FY21 (3) Price hikes taken to offset volume fall. (3) Focus on client addition (4) Cost control measures taken like pay cuts (5) Improvement in availability of workers and drivers (6) Asked for rent waiver for April month (7) Utilisation to has improved from July onwards (8) Commodities like agri, food grains, pharma saw an uptake in volumes while textile witnessed a decline (9) Geographic wise bookings mix have not changed much- South largest with 40%. North and West seen growth.



Outlook


We revised our FY21 estimates to nominal profit as indicated by the company vs our estimate of losses earlier. Expect recovery from H2FY21E with improvement in business segments. We maintain our fair value target to Rs 175 at 16x FY22 EPS and maintain Accumulate rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #VRL Logistics

