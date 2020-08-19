Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 175: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics (VRLL) reported a weak topline in Q1FY21, as the lockdowns and other headwinds put pressure on both goods and bus segments. Improvement seen in July on operational front. Management highlighted the following: (1) Targets nominal profit in FY21E, PAT positive in July (2) No major capex for FY21 (3) Price hikes taken to offset volume fall. (3) Focus on client addition (4) Cost control measures taken like pay cuts (5) Improvement in availability of workers and drivers (6) Asked for rent waiver for April month (7) Utilisation to has improved from July onwards (8) Commodities like agri, food grains, pharma saw an uptake in volumes while textile witnessed a decline (9) Geographic wise bookings mix have not changed much- South largest with 40%. North and West seen growth.

Outlook

We revised our FY21 estimates to nominal profit as indicated by the company vs our estimate of losses earlier. Expect recovery from H2FY21E with improvement in business segments. We maintain our fair value target to Rs 175 at 16x FY22 EPS and maintain Accumulate rating.

