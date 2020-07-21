App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 175: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on VRL Logistics with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics


VRL Logistics reported the muted revenue growth for FY20 as the difficult macroeconomic conditions put pressure on both Goods Transport (~81% of revenue) and Bus Segment (~16% of revenue). Both the segments were hit badly by COVID-19. The asset ownership model operated by the company along with ~20,000 employee base and fluctuation in diesel cost attracts has affected monthly fixed costs which is expected to put huge pressure on margin and expect to incur the losses in FY21.


Outlook


Recovery is expected from H2FY21E with improvement in business sentiments and opening of the economy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #VRL Logistics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.