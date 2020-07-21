Accumulate VRL Logistics; target of Rs 175: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics reported the muted revenue growth for FY20 as the difficult macroeconomic conditions put pressure on both Goods Transport (~81% of revenue) and Bus Segment (~16% of revenue). Both the segments were hit badly by COVID-19. The asset ownership model operated by the company along with ~20,000 employee base and fluctuation in diesel cost attracts has affected monthly fixed costs which is expected to put huge pressure on margin and expect to incur the losses in FY21.

Outlook

Recovery is expected from H2FY21E with improvement in business sentiments and opening of the economy.







