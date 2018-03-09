Accumulate Voltas; target of Rs 702: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas

We recently met Voltas' management and came back confident about the medium/long-term opportunities for the company. Management highlighted that (a) the Carillion bankruptcy is not another Sidra-like episode in the making as the main contractor is the major partner is a local well-to-do business house and the customer is also keen to complete the project at a fast pace, (b) strong margin performance in the MEP segment is an outcome of prudent risk management and discipline of taking good quality orders which Voltas has maintained over the last few years and (c) the company continues to see improved traction in order pipeline in the MEP segment, both in domestic and overseas markets.

Outlook

We remain positive on Voltas over medium-to-long term, given the improving margin profile of fresh orders, strong consumer business franchise and structural growth in Room AC segment, given the low penetration, healthy balance sheet and cash flow. We maintain 'Accumulate' with revised TP of Rs702.

