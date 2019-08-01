App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2052: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 2052 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Vinati Organics


Vinati Organics (VO IN) reported a strong operating performance in Q1FY20. Sales/EBITDA/PAT grew by 9.8/31.0/28.2% YoY to ` 2.90bn/1.20bn/824mn respectively, however sequentially Sales/EBITDA/PAT were largely flat. Sales were lower than our estimate of ` 3.19bn, while EBITDA and PAT were largely in-line (D.est: EBITDA/PAT: ` 1.18bn/785mn). VO reported a strong gross margin expansion of 720 bps YoY and 240 bps QoQ at 57.7%, bulk of the expansion in margins can be attributed to sustained ATBS prices. VO reported the highest ever EBITDA margin of 41.3% up by 670 bps YoY and 95 bps QoQ.


Outlook


We continue to value VO at 27x FY21 earnings with a revised target price and rating of ` 2,052. We recommend investors to accumulate Vinati Organics.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

