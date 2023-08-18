Accumulate Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1955: Prabhudas Lilladher

Accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Vinati Organics

VO reported weak performance during the quarter on account of inventory destocking globally, subdued demand and lower capacity utilization across business segments. We believe recovery to be seen post FY24, with demand improvement from ATBS segment, increasing contribution from butyl Phenol & IBB and volume growth from newer segments such as antioxidants.



Outlook

The stock currently trades at ~40x TTM P/E with return ratios > 20%, we value the stock at 40x P/E on FY25E EPS of ~Rs 49 and arrive at TP of Rs 1955.

