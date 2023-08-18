English
    Accumulate Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1955: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 1955 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Vinati Organics

    VO reported weak performance during the quarter on account of inventory destocking globally, subdued demand and lower capacity utilization across business segments. We believe recovery to be seen post FY24, with demand improvement from ATBS segment, increasing contribution from butyl Phenol & IBB and volume growth from newer segments such as antioxidants.


    Outlook

    The stock currently trades at ~40x TTM P/E with return ratios > 20%, we value the stock at 40x P/E on FY25E EPS of ~Rs 49 and arrive at TP of Rs 1955.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

