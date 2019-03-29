App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1799: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 1799 in its research report dated March 29, 2019.

CD Equisearch's research report on Vinati Organics


Grand View Research, a global research company, posits that the global speciality chemicals market is expected to grow at 5.1% annually to $1.79 trillion by 2025 galvanized by the development of innovative and new products with burgeoning popularity of high value chemicals to play a vital role for driving the industry. Passage of free trade agreements is being widely advocated by various international chemical authorities. Such measures are expected to advance the manufacturing and trade of such products. A research analysis by Transparency Market Research, a global market information reports and services provider, in September 2018 reckons that the demand for ATBS in the global market is expected to rise owing to its wide and diverse range of application as a key input for enhanced oil recovery and water treatment. Other industries like textile, medical, personal care, coatings, and chemical industries are also exhibiting growing demand for this chemical. ATBS market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate compared to the global market, thanks to the growing economy and booming population with rising disposable income.


Outlook


VOL’s technical association with Institut Francais du Petrole (IFP), France, Saipem, Italy and National Chemical Laboratories (NCL), Pune assists it to maintain its market leadership and integrate its business model. Therefore, weighing odds, we advise buying the stock with a target of Rs 1799 (previous target: Rs 1209) based on 32x FY20e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Accumulate #CD Equisearch #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

