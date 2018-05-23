App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1440: Centrum

Centrum recommended Accumulate rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL), for Q4FY18, on a consolidated basis, reported EBITDA margin expansion of 45bps YoY (up 359bps QoQ) to 17.2%, in-line with our expectation. Margin expansion was aided by lower raw material cost (down 269bps to 51% of sales).

Outlook

With ramp up in utilization, the share of fabric division is likely to increase from the current level of 35% (of sales), thereby aiding operational performance. We maintain our Accumulate rating and value the stock at 11x FY20E EPS giving a target price of Rs1,440.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Centrum #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.