Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1440: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL), for Q4FY18, on a consolidated basis, reported EBITDA margin expansion of 45bps YoY (up 359bps QoQ) to 17.2%, in-line with our expectation. Margin expansion was aided by lower raw material cost (down 269bps to 51% of sales).

Outlook

With ramp up in utilization, the share of fabric division is likely to increase from the current level of 35% (of sales), thereby aiding operational performance. We maintain our Accumulate rating and value the stock at 11x FY20E EPS giving a target price of Rs1,440.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.