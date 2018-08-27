App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1269: Centrum

Centrum recommended accumulate rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1269 in its research report dated August 23, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL), for Q1FY19 on a consolidated basis, reported decent numbers. Revenue grew ~8% YoY to Rs1,700 crore, aided by 7% growth in textile segment to Rs1,625 crore and 47% growth in acrylic fibre segment to Rs99 crore. EBITDA grew 32% to Rs292 crore. Lower raw material cost (down 91bps to 53.3% of sales) and other expenses (down 229bps to 21.7%) resulted in EBITDA margin expansion of 312bps to 17.2%. Net profit grew 7% to Rs159 crore, owing to lower other income (down 42%) and higher tax rate (29.5% vs 17.6% in Q1FY18).


Outlook


At the CMP, VTL trades at 8.8x its FY20E EPS. We maintain our Accumulate rating and value the stock at 10x FY20E EPS giving a target price of Rs1,269.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

