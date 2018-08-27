Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1269: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL), for Q1FY19 on a consolidated basis, reported decent numbers. Revenue grew ~8% YoY to Rs1,700 crore, aided by 7% growth in textile segment to Rs1,625 crore and 47% growth in acrylic fibre segment to Rs99 crore. EBITDA grew 32% to Rs292 crore. Lower raw material cost (down 91bps to 53.3% of sales) and other expenses (down 229bps to 21.7%) resulted in EBITDA margin expansion of 312bps to 17.2%. Net profit grew 7% to Rs159 crore, owing to lower other income (down 42%) and higher tax rate (29.5% vs 17.6% in Q1FY18).

Outlook

At the CMP, VTL trades at 8.8x its FY20E EPS. We maintain our Accumulate rating and value the stock at 10x FY20E EPS giving a target price of Rs1,269.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.