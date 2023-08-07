English
    Accumulate V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 707: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on V.I.P. Industries with a target price of Rs 707 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries

    We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/12% and downgrade the stock to accumulate as we re-align our indirect cost assumptions in light of weak 1QFY24 performance. Further, we also trim our GM projections by 50bps as product mix is likely to remain inferior (Aristocrat’s share at 40% in 1QFY24 versus 35% in 1QFY23) amid quest for growth. Though weakening demand construct should be seen in the light of lower number of wedding days in 1Q and absence of institutional order, we believe rising competitive intensity (A&P spends up 59.4% YoY versus top-line growth of 7.7% YoY) is likely to result in growth challenges. Further, decision to delay capex of Rs2bn indicates growth revival may take some time. In light of these factors, we cut our target multiple to 38x (41x earlier) and expect sales/EBITDA CAGR of 10%/17% over FY23-FY25E.

    Outlook

    We downgrade to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘Buy’ with revised TP of Rs707 (earlier Rs866) and would turn constructive on the stock after visible greenshoots on growth.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    V.I.P. Industries - 04 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:04 pm

