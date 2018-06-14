App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate V-GUARD Industries; target of Rs 225: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on V-GUARD Industries with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated June 08, 2018.

Geojit's research report on V-GUARD Industries

V-Guard Industries Ltd (VGIL) is one of leading player in Electrical consumer durables space. Its major product segment includes Stabilizers, cables & wires, UPS, pumps and Electrical appliances. Q4FY18 reported revenue grew by 8%, while PAT adjusted for one-off advertisement spends of Rs35cr, was up 40% YoY. Gross margins improved by 170bps YoY. EBITDA margins declined by 360bps YoY to 5.7%, due higher advertisement expenses.

Outlook

We value VGIL at 36x P/E (38x) on FY20E considering the impact on earnings in Q4FY18. Considering recent sharp correction in stock prices, we upgrade to Accumulate from Hold with a target price of Rs225.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations #V-Guard Industries

