Accumulate UPL; target of Rs 609: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 609 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on UPL


UPL reported a sales growth of 2.6% YoY to Rs 91.2bn (D.est: Rs 95.6bn) – largely in-line with our estimates. EBITDA/PAT remained higher than our estimate but lower than consensus at Rs 22.0bn (up by 4.8% YoY) and Rs 7.26bn (down 4.5% YoY). Sales were higher by 2.6% on account of a negative forex impact of 5% (due to real depreciation of 30%), a positive volume growth of 7% and realisation growth of 1%. A favourable geographic and product mix helped in improvement of gross margins 470 bps YoY to 54.9%.


Outlook


A higher interest cost took a drag on PAT (down 4.5% YoY to Rs 7.27bn), largely due to early retirement of debt which entailed a higher interest outflow and forex loss of Rs 1.9bn (we thus have increased our interest cost assumption in FY21E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:48 pm

