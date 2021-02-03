Accumulate UPL; target of Rs 609: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on UPL

UPL reported a sales growth of 2.6% YoY to Rs 91.2bn (D.est: Rs 95.6bn) – largely in-line with our estimates. EBITDA/PAT remained higher than our estimate but lower than consensus at Rs 22.0bn (up by 4.8% YoY) and Rs 7.26bn (down 4.5% YoY). Sales were higher by 2.6% on account of a negative forex impact of 5% (due to real depreciation of 30%), a positive volume growth of 7% and realisation growth of 1%. A favourable geographic and product mix helped in improvement of gross margins 470 bps YoY to 54.9%.

Outlook

A higher interest cost took a drag on PAT (down 4.5% YoY to Rs 7.27bn), largely due to early retirement of debt which entailed a higher interest outflow and forex loss of Rs 1.9bn (we thus have increased our interest cost assumption in FY21E).

