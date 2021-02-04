Accumulate UPL; target of Rs 601: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

Due to sharp run up in stock price, we downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (from Buy) with revised target price of Rs 601 (Previous Rs 606) based on 7x Sep’22 EV/EBITDA (Implied P/E- 11.5x). We have marginally reduced (between 1-2%) our topline, EBITDA and PAT estimates for FY21-23. UPL reported operationally inline set of results,but higher finance cost led to disappointing APAT @ Rs 7.2 bn, down 8% YoY (PLe Rs 9.5 bn). Finance cost @ Rs 7.5 bn (PLe Rs 4.3 bn) was higher due to one-time interest outgo of Rs 750 mn on early redemption of bonds and Rs 2 bn of forex loss. The company saw strong volume in all geographies except LatAM. Price hikes were taken across geographies on account of rising raw material cost globally. Given the current orders in hand, healthy demand, market share gains and rising prices, 4Q is expected to be strong.

Outlook

According to the management, new launches to fill the gap in marketplace, increased sale of differentiated products & sustainable solutions, backward integration, etc. are expected to catapult margins ~24- 25% in the next 2-3 years. While they have maintained 6-8% topline growth and 10-12% EBITDA growth guidance, we expect UPL to beat the same on EBITDA front (PLe FY21 EBITDA growth @ 17.7%).

