Accumulate UNO Minda; target of Rs 594: KR Choksey

UNO Minda revenue grew by 59.5% yoy at INR 25,552Mn (5.8% qoq, ~1.2% below KRC estimates) backed by ease in supply side constraints; rise in 2W volumes / PVs segment owing to pick up in demand led by new launches. EBITDA reported at INR 2,659Mn (81.2% yoy / -3.5% qoq) and EBITDA margin stood at 10.4% (+125bps yoy / -100bps qoq). There was a sequential impact on EBITDA margins due to rise in energy costs and raw material inflationary pressures. PAT reported at INR 1,499Mn (+502.7% yoy / -4.0% qoq); PAT margin stood at steady levels of 5.87% (+490bps yoy / -11bps qoq). Diluted EPS reported at INR 2.42 as against INR 0.27 in Q1FY22 and INR 2.56 in Q4FY22. Recently, the company has changed its name from ‘Minda Industries Limited’ to ‘UNO Minda Limited’ with a new tagline of “Driving the new”. This change was with an intention to reflect its unique legacy in Indian automotive system suppliers and extend its brand identity of ‘UNO Minda’.



Currently, the stock is trading at PE multiple of 52.7x and 35.2x based on our FY23E / FY24E EPS estimates, respectively. We assign PE multiple of 38.0x to FY24 EPS of INR 15.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 594/share (Previous target: INR 590) and change our recommendation from BUY to ACCUMULATE with an upside of 8% over the CMP. For all recommendations report, click here

