English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate UNO Minda; target of Rs 594: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on UNO Minda with a target price of Rs 594 in its research report datedd August 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on UNO Minda


    UNO Minda revenue grew by 59.5% yoy at INR 25,552Mn (5.8% qoq, ~1.2% below KRC estimates) backed by ease in supply side constraints; rise in 2W volumes / PVs segment owing to pick up in demand led by new launches. EBITDA reported at INR 2,659Mn (81.2% yoy / -3.5% qoq) and EBITDA margin stood at 10.4% (+125bps yoy / -100bps qoq). There was a sequential impact on EBITDA margins due to rise in energy costs and raw material inflationary pressures. PAT reported at INR 1,499Mn (+502.7% yoy / -4.0% qoq); PAT margin stood at steady levels of 5.87% (+490bps yoy / -11bps qoq). Diluted EPS reported at INR 2.42 as against INR 0.27 in Q1FY22 and INR 2.56 in Q4FY22. Recently, the company has changed its name from ‘Minda Industries Limited’ to ‘UNO Minda Limited’ with a new tagline of “Driving the new”. This change was with an intention to reflect its unique legacy in Indian automotive system suppliers and extend its brand identity of ‘UNO Minda’.



    Outlook


    Currently, the stock is trading at PE multiple of 52.7x and 35.2x based on our FY23E / FY24E EPS estimates, respectively. We assign PE multiple of 38.0x to FY24 EPS of INR 15.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 594/share (Previous target: INR 590) and change our recommendation from BUY to ACCUMULATE with an upside of 8% over the CMP.
    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UNO Minda - 100822 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Uno Minda
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.