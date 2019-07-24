Accumulate United Spirits; target of Rs 655: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on United Spirits

UNSP’s Q1FY20 revenue grew a weak 5.6% YoY (adjusted). The gross margin also fell 359bps to 46.6%. However, EBITDA/PAT (adjusted) rose 42/98% YoY, due to steep cost control. It is likely to achieve the guided low-teens revenue growth and high teens margin in the medium term. We believe the high barriers to entry, inelastic demand, and perception as a long-term consumption play, together with transformation, through premiumisation, cost control, and de-leveraging, attract investors in UNSP. We believe in this. But, the persistent increase in per unit duties shift wallet share to government and is a structural risk.

Outlook

Accumulate, with TP of ` 655 @ 40x FY21E standalone EPS, viz. ` 632 plus ` 23 for treasury shares/RCB etc.

