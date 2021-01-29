MARKET NEWS

Accumulate United Spirits; target of Rs 631: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on United Spirits with a target price of Rs 631 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on United Spirits


UNSP's Q3FY21 was ahead of our subdued expectations. Revenue trends in Q2FY21 (-3.4% YoY) and Q3FY21 (-3.6% YoY) were similar - a key disappointment. UNSP revenue/EBITDA/APAT declined by -3.6/-9.5/-11.2%. In 9MFY21, UNSP's revenue/EBITDA/APAT were -18.2/-46.5/-59.7% YoY vs. Radico's -6.4/+6.3/+11.1% YoY. Despite benign RM prices, modest gross margin expansion of 24bps YoY (230bps for Radico) was another area of regret. UNSP's strategy of premiumisation and cost rationalization is precise in our view but with limited visible tangible benefits over past several quarters/years. Volume/revenue growth and gross margin sustenance/improvement had been a key challenge. With management change on the card and post-covid resurgence, we pin our hope on revival in revenue growth. Price increase in Karnataka (UNSP's largest market with ~1/3rd volumes) is a potential trigger.



Outlook


UNSP's valuations are alluring at 46/37x FY22/23E EPS but for above challenges. Despite today's price decline of 8%, UNSP's stock has appreciated by ~16% in trailing three months. We reiterate our positive bias, but downgrade a notch post the run-up in trailing 3M from BUY to Accumulate. We maintain our FY22/23E EPS. Our revised target is Rs 631 @ 40x Dec-22E EPS (earlier Rs 603 @ 40x Sep-22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #United Spirits
first published: Jan 29, 2021 06:58 pm

