Accumulate United Breweries; target of Rs 1476: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on United Breweries with a target price of Rs 1476 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries (UBL's) Q3FY21 is significantly ahead of estimates led by robust volume recovery and healthy gross margin. Post healthy operating performance over FY17-19, UBL's performance had been subdued for the last eight quarters. That said, with (1) favorable base (2) RM tailwinds (3) costs rationalization (4) opening of on-trade (5) reduction in excise duties in key states (WB, UP etc) and (6) key beer season ahead; UBL is well-posed to register a robust volume growth and earnings recovery. We increase our FY22/23E EPS estimates by 23/12% to factor in the positive business momentum. Historically, UBL has traded at ~60x 1-yr forward earnings in trailing four years vs. 48/42x FY22/23E EPS. In light of positive tailwinds highlighted above, we increase our target multiple for UBL from 45x to 50x.


Outlook


Reiterate Accumulate with revised TP of Rs 1,476 @ 45x Dec-22E EPS net of Rs 20 for CCI liability (Rs 1,100 @ 45x Sep-22E EPS earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #United Breweries
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:45 pm

