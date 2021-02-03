Accumulate United Breweries; target of Rs 1476: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on United Breweries

United Breweries (UBL's) Q3FY21 is significantly ahead of estimates led by robust volume recovery and healthy gross margin. Post healthy operating performance over FY17-19, UBL's performance had been subdued for the last eight quarters. That said, with (1) favorable base (2) RM tailwinds (3) costs rationalization (4) opening of on-trade (5) reduction in excise duties in key states (WB, UP etc) and (6) key beer season ahead; UBL is well-posed to register a robust volume growth and earnings recovery. We increase our FY22/23E EPS estimates by 23/12% to factor in the positive business momentum. Historically, UBL has traded at ~60x 1-yr forward earnings in trailing four years vs. 48/42x FY22/23E EPS. In light of positive tailwinds highlighted above, we increase our target multiple for UBL from 45x to 50x.

Outlook

Reiterate Accumulate with revised TP of Rs 1,476 @ 45x Dec-22E EPS net of Rs 20 for CCI liability (Rs 1,100 @ 45x Sep-22E EPS earlier).

