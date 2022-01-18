MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 8535: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 8535 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


UTCEM reported Q3FY22 earnings below our/consensus estimates (CE) by 9%/10%, largely due to steeper than expected increase in cost and in-line realisations. EBITDA/t fell 20% YoY/20% QoQ to Rs1,062 (PLe: Rs1,160). Street attributes the slide in margins over last couple of quarters to abnormal increase in costs and erratic recovery in prices coupled with demand impacted by unseasonal rains, sand shortage, etc. However, we believe that scope for improvement in margins is very limited as sector is generating strong cash flows with continuous capacity addition. This could potentially be the key driver for earnings downgrade by street. We continue to like UTCEM given its market leading position (20%+ market share), strong B/S (Net debt/EBITDA at 0.5x) and efficient operations.



Outlook


However, high expectation with 2-year volume CAGR of 12%, EBITDA/t of Rs1,300 and rich valuations of EV/EBITDA of 14.2x and P/E of 24.6x FY24e leaves limited upside with potential risk of earnings downgrade. We downgrade stock to ACCUMULATE with revised TP of Rs8,535 (earlier Rs8,650) EV/EBITDA of 15.5x FY24e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:44 pm

