Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8128: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

Ultratech reported sales growth of 54.2% YoY at INR 1,18,298 mn, mostly in line (0.7% below) with our estimate. However, on QoQ basis revenue declined by 17.9%. Cement sales volume saw a growth of 47% YoY to 21.5 MT against 14.7 MT in Q1FY21, driven by higher utilization, robust demand and low base effect. In Q1FY22 capacity utilization stood at 73% against 46% in Q1FY21. Blended realization improved by 5.4% YoY to INR 5,495/t (vs INR 5,211/t in Q1FY21). EBITDA increased by 59.2% YoY to INR 33,075 mn, while EBITDA margin expanded by 87 bps YoY/ 234 bps QoQ to 28%. EBITDA/t stood at INR 1,536 in Q1FY22, a rise of 8.4% YoY. Reported PAT has seen a growth of 114.4% YoY to INR 17,026 mn, though on QoQ basis PAT saw a decline of 4.1%. PAT margin improved by 404 bps YoY/ 207 bps QoQ to 14.4%.

Outlook

The stock price of Ultratech has rallied ~10% since our last update and is currently trading at FY22E/FY23E EV/EBITDA of 17.7/16.3x. We are optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5x to FY23E EBITDA, which yields a target price of INR 8,128 per share (earlier INR 7,415 per share); a potential upside of 8.5% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an ACCUMULATE rating on the shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More