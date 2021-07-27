MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8128: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 8128 in its research report dated July 24, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement


Ultratech reported sales growth of 54.2% YoY at INR 1,18,298 mn, mostly in line (0.7% below) with our estimate. However, on QoQ basis revenue declined by 17.9%. Cement sales volume saw a growth of 47% YoY to 21.5 MT against 14.7 MT in Q1FY21, driven by higher utilization, robust demand and low base effect. In Q1FY22 capacity utilization stood at 73% against 46% in Q1FY21. Blended realization improved by 5.4% YoY to INR 5,495/t (vs INR 5,211/t in Q1FY21). EBITDA increased by 59.2% YoY to INR 33,075 mn, while EBITDA margin expanded by 87 bps YoY/ 234 bps QoQ to 28%. EBITDA/t stood at INR 1,536 in Q1FY22, a rise of 8.4% YoY. Reported PAT has seen a growth of 114.4% YoY to INR 17,026 mn, though on QoQ basis PAT saw a decline of 4.1%. PAT margin improved by 404 bps YoY/ 207 bps QoQ to 14.4%.


Outlook


The stock price of Ultratech has rallied ~10% since our last update and is currently trading at FY22E/FY23E EV/EBITDA of 17.7/16.3x. We are optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5x to FY23E EBITDA, which yields a target price of INR 8,128 per share (earlier INR 7,415 per share); a potential upside of 8.5% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an ACCUMULATE rating on the shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.