    Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7180: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7180 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


    UTCEM reported Q4FY22 earnings marginally above our estimates on back of better than expected realisations. EBITDA/t fell 16% YoY to Rs1,138 (PLe: Rs1,080). Street attributes the slide in margins over last couple of quarters to abnormal increase in costs and erratic recovery in prices coupled with demand impacted by unseasonal rains, sand shortage, etc. However, we believe that scope for improvement in margins is very limited as sector is generating strong cash flows with continuous capacity addition. We continue to like UTCEM given its market leading position (20%+ market share), strong B/S (Net debt/EBITDA at 0.5x) and efficient operations.


    Outlook


    Maintain ACCUMULATE rating with TP of Rs7,180, EV/EBITDA of 15.0x FY24e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 3, 2022 10:43 am
