Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 7180: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 25, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 7180 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

UTCEM reported Q1FY23 earnings in line with our estimates. However, it came significantly ahead of consensus estimates (CE) by 16%. EBITDA declined 8% YoY (flat QoQ) to Rs30.1bn (PLe: Rs30.1bn). In line with fall in EBITDA, PAT declined 7% YoY to Rs15.6bn (PLe: Rs15.5bn) Undoubtedly, competition intensity would intensify with entry of Adani group through acquisition of Ambuja cement as it would aggressively focus on adding capacity and exploit levers for expanding profitability. Market is overly concerned about the sector as a result of aggressive line-up of capacity addition by UTCEM, ignoring the expensive valuations paid by Adani and the industry’s highly competitive operations. UTCEM’s consistent industry leading performance on both volume growth and margins vindicates its strong business model.

Outlook

Led by market leading position (20%+ market share), strong B/S (Net debt/EBITDA at 0.5x) and efficient operations, we maintain ACCUMULATE rating with TP of Rs7,180 with EV/EBITDA of 15.0x FY24e.

first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:55 pm
