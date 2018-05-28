Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech (UTCEM) announed much expected merger of Century textile's cement business (capacity of 13.4mn t) for consideration of Rs86.2bn. The merger would further strengthen UTCEM's presence in Maharashtra, Central and Eastern region. Though the deal looks attractive on EV/t with valuations at USD106, weak profitability makes transaction expensive on EV/EBITDA with valuations at 17.5x FY18/12.0x FY20e. Led by upgrade in prices, rationalisation of overheads and cost efficiencies, UTCEM is confident to increase margins to Rs900/t (from current Rs400) over couple of years. However, we believe that margin improvement would restrict to Rs700 since current profitability already carries the benefits of restructuring done by UTCEM over past couple of years on pricing and cost front.

Outlook

Though UTCEM remains the best play in the sector given its high scale and efficient operations; weak pricing power and expensive valuations limits us to maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs4,500, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY20E.

