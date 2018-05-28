App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech (UTCEM) announed much expected merger of Century textile's cement business (capacity of 13.4mn t) for consideration of Rs86.2bn. The merger would further strengthen UTCEM's presence in Maharashtra, Central and Eastern region. Though the deal looks attractive on EV/t with valuations at USD106, weak profitability makes transaction expensive on EV/EBITDA with valuations at 17.5x FY18/12.0x FY20e. Led by upgrade in prices, rationalisation of overheads and cost efficiencies, UTCEM is confident to increase margins to Rs900/t (from current Rs400) over couple of years. However, we believe that margin improvement would restrict to Rs700 since current profitability already carries the benefits of restructuring done by UTCEM over past couple of years on pricing and cost front.


Outlook


Though UTCEM remains the best play in the sector given its high scale and efficient operations; weak pricing power and expensive valuations limits us to maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs4,500, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.