Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST

Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4496 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 4496 in its research report dated July 30, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech Cement’s revenue declined by 33.1% YoY in Q1FY21 to INR 7,634 Cr (down 29.0% QoQ). EBITDA for the quarter declined 29.7% YoY (down 15.1% QoQ) to INR 2,075 Cr. EBITDA margin expanded by 131bps YoY (+444bps QoQ) to 27.2% in Q1FY21 from 25.9% in corresponding quarter last year. Reported Net Profit de-grew by 37.8% YoY (down 75.4% QoQ) to INR 797 Cr. Exceptional item represents an amount of INR 157.37 Cr, booked as a one-time expense during the three months ended 30/06/2020, upon receiving an order dated 17/07/2020, issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court against the Company’s claim of capital investment subsidy, under Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme -2003.


Outlook


With prudent cost management shown by the company in distressing times, along with deleveraging, we now value UltraTech Cement at 15x EV/EBITDA (previously 14x) on FY22E EBITDA (earlier FY21E) and arrive at a revised Target Price of INR 4,496/share (previously INR 3,966); an upside potential of 7.5% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2020 04:01 pm

