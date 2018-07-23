App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4492: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4492 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement


Efficiency measures helped UTCEM deliver better than expected operating performance. UTCEM reported topline growth of 30.6% YoY to ` 86.5bn (0.6% lower than D’est). EBITDA at ` 16.2bn (+4.1% YoY) was ahead of our estimates of `14.4bn, driven by cost control. APAT declined by 32.8% YoY to ` 5.9bn (5.2% higher than our estimates).


Outlook


UTCEM’s thrust on market share expansion, increased capacity share in the high growth regions, strong brand equity positioning coupled with continuous focus on cost control, positions UTCEM as a preferred pan India cement play. At CMP UTCEM is trading at 17.7x/15x FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with a Target Price of ` 4,492/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

