Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4492: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement

Efficiency measures helped UTCEM deliver better than expected operating performance. UTCEM reported topline growth of 30.6% YoY to ` 86.5bn (0.6% lower than D’est). EBITDA at ` 16.2bn (+4.1% YoY) was ahead of our estimates of `14.4bn, driven by cost control. APAT declined by 32.8% YoY to ` 5.9bn (5.2% higher than our estimates).

Outlook

UTCEM’s thrust on market share expansion, increased capacity share in the high growth regions, strong brand equity positioning coupled with continuous focus on cost control, positions UTCEM as a preferred pan India cement play. At CMP UTCEM is trading at 17.7x/15x FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with a Target Price of ` 4,492/share.

