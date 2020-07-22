App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4069: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 4069 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on UltraTech Cement


Ultratech Cement in its FY20 annual report, throws light on the famous proverb ‘Tough times don’t last, tough companies do’. It highlights that given the uncertainty around, companies with quality leadership, sound business fundamentals and a track record of winning in turbulent times will emerge as champions. In these turbulent times, company’s focus is to conserve cash, safety of its team and assets and strengthening business relationships.



Outlook


On the positive side, this covid-19 led recession is likely to be one of the shortest, assuming no second wave of the pandemic recurs.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

