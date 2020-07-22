Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4069: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 4069 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on UltraTech Cement
Ultratech Cement in its FY20 annual report, throws light on the famous proverb ‘Tough times don’t last, tough companies do’. It highlights that given the uncertainty around, companies with quality leadership, sound business fundamentals and a track record of winning in turbulent times will emerge as champions. In these turbulent times, company’s focus is to conserve cash, safety of its team and assets and strengthening business relationships.
Outlook
On the positive side, this covid-19 led recession is likely to be one of the shortest, assuming no second wave of the pandemic recurs.
