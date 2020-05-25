Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4007: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech witnessed slowdown in Q4FY20 with the advent of Corona virus and nation-wide lockdown. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 10,746 Cr, a decline of 13.1% YoY/up 3.8% QoQ, EBITDA stood at Rs 2,443 Cr, shrinking by 3.9% YoY/increasing by 23.8% QoQ and PAT at Rs 3,243 Cr increasing significantly because of deferred tax accounted for the adoption of new corporate tax rates. The sharp decline in revenue could be attributed to the overall macro slowdown and an ultimate nation-wide lockdown brought upon by Covid-19 pandemic. The consolidated sales of cement by volume decreased to 21.44 million tonnes for Q4 FY20, a fall of 16% over Q4FY19, while annual sales volumes also fell to 82.33 million tonnes, a 4% fall over last year. The cement major was on the right track to reduce its long term debt levels and very healthy level of reserves to overcome the Covid crisis stronger than most other cement players.

Outlook

However, We continue to value the stock at 15.0x EV/EBITDA multiple of its FY22E estimates, which yields a revised target price of Rs 4,007 and downgrade to ACCUMULATE rating.







