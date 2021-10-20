Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 1997: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q2FY22, NII (Net Interest Income) grew to INR 17,684 Cr from INR 15,776 Cr driven by advances growth of 15.5% YoY. The Core NIMs (Net Interest Margins) stood at 4.1% in Q2FY22. PAT stood at INR 8,834 Cr, up by 17.6% YoY in Q2FY22. PPoP (Pre-Provision Operating Profits) grew 14.4% YoY driven by other income (non- interest income) growth of 21.5% YoY. Provisions for the quarter were at INR 3,925 Cr. Total provision for the quarter includes contingent provisions of INR 1,200 Cr. The credit cost for Q2FY22 stood at 1.30% vs 1.67% in Q1FY22. GNPA/ NNPA stood at 1.35%/ 1.40% in Q2FY22 as against 1.47%/0.48% in Q1FY22. Advances for Q2FY22 stood at INR 11,98,837 Cr, a growth of 15.5% YoY and 4.5% QoQ. Deposit growth for the quarter stood at 14.4% YoY/4.5% QoQ. CAR was at 20.1% which includes Capital Conservation Buffer of 1.87% and an additional requirement of 0.20% on account of the bank being identified as a Domestic Systematically Important Bank. CET-1 ratio stood at 17.4% for Q2FY22.

Outlook

We are optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and have maintained our estimates for FY22/23E. We continue to value the stock using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5x to FY23E EBITDA, which yields a target price of INR 8,128 per share; an upside of 13.4% over the CMP. We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock.

