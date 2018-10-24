App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 618: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 618 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


For Q2FY19, TVS motor's EBITDA margins stood at 8.6% (up 90bps QoQ but dipped 30bps QoQ), exceeding our expectations of 8%. TVS Motors' overall Q2FY19 revenues grew a robust 22.8% YoY (up ~20% QoQ) to Rs49.9bn, ahead of PLe at Rs48.7bn, on the back of volume growth of 14.7% YoY (up 17% QoQ) and realisation improvement of 7.2% YoY (up 1.3% QoQ). Absolute EBITDA surged 18% YoY / 33% QoQ to Rs4.3bn. Net profit for the company was at Rs2.1bn, flat YoY but above PLe of ~Rs2bn. Owing to the commodity inflation as well as customs duty rise on raw material imports (currently ~14% of total RM cost), Q2FY19 gross margins contracted 260bps YoY (inching up 10bps QoQ). Staff costs & Other expenses as a % of sales however, were lower 50bps YoY and 180bps YoY respectively.


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs 618, based upon a PE of 25x Mar20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

