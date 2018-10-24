Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 618: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors

For Q2FY19, TVS motor's EBITDA margins stood at 8.6% (up 90bps QoQ but dipped 30bps QoQ), exceeding our expectations of 8%. TVS Motors' overall Q2FY19 revenues grew a robust 22.8% YoY (up ~20% QoQ) to Rs49.9bn, ahead of PLe at Rs48.7bn, on the back of volume growth of 14.7% YoY (up 17% QoQ) and realisation improvement of 7.2% YoY (up 1.3% QoQ). Absolute EBITDA surged 18% YoY / 33% QoQ to Rs4.3bn. Net profit for the company was at Rs2.1bn, flat YoY but above PLe of ~Rs2bn. Owing to the commodity inflation as well as customs duty rise on raw material imports (currently ~14% of total RM cost), Q2FY19 gross margins contracted 260bps YoY (inching up 10bps QoQ). Staff costs & Other expenses as a % of sales however, were lower 50bps YoY and 180bps YoY respectively.

Outlook

We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs 618, based upon a PE of 25x Mar20E.

