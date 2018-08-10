App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 605: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


For Q1FY19, TVS motor's EBITDA margins stood at 7.4% (up 120bps YoY / 40bps QoQ), slightly behind our expectations of 7.8%. TVS Motors' overall Q1FY19 revenues grew a robust 22% YoY (up 4% QoQ) to Rs41.5bn, in-line with PLe, on the back of volume growth of 15.7% YoY (up 4% QoQ) and realisation improvement of 5.6% YoY (flat QoQ). Absolute EBITDA surged 45% YoY / 9% QoQ to Rs3.1bn. With lower non-operating income (down 70% YoY) as well as higher tax rate (at 31% v/s 28% in Q1FY18 and PLe of 29%), net profit for the company was at Rs1.5bn, higher 13% YoY but below PLe of ~Rs1.28bn.


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs605, based upon a PE of 25x Mar20E. TVS currently trades at a PER of 30.3x FY19E EPS and 22.5x FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motors

