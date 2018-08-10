Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 605: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors

For Q1FY19, TVS motor's EBITDA margins stood at 7.4% (up 120bps YoY / 40bps QoQ), slightly behind our expectations of 7.8%. TVS Motors' overall Q1FY19 revenues grew a robust 22% YoY (up 4% QoQ) to Rs41.5bn, in-line with PLe, on the back of volume growth of 15.7% YoY (up 4% QoQ) and realisation improvement of 5.6% YoY (flat QoQ). Absolute EBITDA surged 45% YoY / 9% QoQ to Rs3.1bn. With lower non-operating income (down 70% YoY) as well as higher tax rate (at 31% v/s 28% in Q1FY18 and PLe of 29%), net profit for the company was at Rs1.5bn, higher 13% YoY but below PLe of ~Rs1.28bn.

Outlook

We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs605, based upon a PE of 25x Mar20E. TVS currently trades at a PER of 30.3x FY19E EPS and 22.5x FY20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.