Accumulate Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 419: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported revenue growth of 45.3% YoY, driven by aftermarket growth (up 90.8% YoY). Despite gross margin expansion of ~841bps YoY, EBITDA margin remained flat at 18.8%, due to sub-contracting charges related to refurbishment order in South Africa (SADC). Enquiry pipeline remains strong from domestic as well as exports market, thereby providing order inflow visibility. Domestic ordering activity is likely to improve from Q2FY24 (down 16% YoY in Q1FY24) given robust enquiry pipeline (up 56% YoY). API turbine is witnessing traction and likely to pick up its growth momentum, driven by increasing acceptance of TRIV as approved vendor globally. Aftermarket segment is likely to continue its growth momentum, mainly driven by refurbishment orders. We believe TRIV is well placed to benefit from 1) continued strong inquiry pipeline (up 22% YoY) from domestic as well as exports market 2) strong market share (~50%) in domestic market (0-100MW), 3) traction from 30- 100MW & API turbine, and 4) focus on aftermarket segment with strategy to penetrate into newer geographies for third party turbine refurbishment.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs419 (Rs416 earlier), valuing it at 37x FY25E (same as earlier).

