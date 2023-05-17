Accumulate Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 416: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine

We revise our FY24/25E EPS estimates by ~3%/14% owing to robust enquiry pipeline, strong exports and healthy aftermarket outlook, however downgrade the rating to ‘Accumulate’ from Buy given sharp run-up in recent stock price. Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported revenue growth of 56% YoY, driven by aftermarket growth (up 139% YoY). Despite gross margin expansion of ~729bps YoY, EBITDA margin expanded only 22bps (17.9% in Q4FY23) due to sub-contracting charges related to refurbishment order in South Africa (SADC). Margins are expected to improve in H2FY24 (18.7% in FY23), driven by strong traction in exports despite near term margin impact in aftermarket segment owing to SADC. We believe TRIV is well placed to benefit from 1) continued strong inquiry pipeline (up 41% YoY) in domestic as well as exports market 1) strong market share (~50%) in domestic market (0-100MW), 2) traction from 30-100MW & API turbine, and 3) focus on aftermarket segment with strategy to penetrate into newer geographies for third party turbine refurbishment.



Outlook

Downgrade to ‘Accumulate’ with revised TP of Rs416 (Rs340 earlier), valuing it at 37x FY25E given strong business outlook (35x earlier).

