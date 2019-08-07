App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 124: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on Triveni Turbine with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRIV) reported strong set of numbers with revenue/PAT up 24%/62% YoY, led by pre-ponement of few large orders in the domestic market and 280bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margin (in-line with management guidance). While order inflow (OI) was lower 10% YoY, enquiry pipeline looks encouraging from sectors like molasses based distilleries, pulp paper, process co-generation and steel & cement. Order backlog (OB) was down 7% YoY which management is confident of higher year end number. The company has successfully penetrated its products in new geographies like Middle East, Africa and some parts of South East Asia. We expect Aftermarket segment also to benefit due to presence in newer international geographies. GE Triveni JV registered a total revenue of ~Rs578 mn with a profit after tax of ~ Rs86 mn during the quarter. Management has maintained guidance for double digit revenue growth and expansion in margin in FY20.


Outlook


We have maintained our numbers and expect TRIV to deliver revenue/PAT CAGR of 12/19% over next two years (FY19-21E). The stock is currently trading at 27/23x FY20/FY21E. We maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs124 (28x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Triveni Turbine

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.