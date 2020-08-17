172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-transport-corporation-of-india-target-of-rs-230-dolat-capital-5708071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 230: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Transport Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Transport Corporation of India


TCI reported a better than expected quarter amid challenging times. Revenues declined by 46% YoY driven by sharp -47%/-56%/-14% YoY growth in Freight segments /Supply Chain/Seaways segment. EBITDA margins at 8.5%. EBIT margins of Freight and Supply Chain at multi-year low while utilization stood 55-60%/45-50%. Management highlighted that (1) Company remains optimistic over it warehouse segment. (2) SCS Utilization levels have touched 80-85% in July and stocking is increasing before festive season. (3) Try to maintain FY20 levels margins (4) Capex for FY21 stood at Rs 1.25Bn, will add 1 ship in Q3FY21 (5) Secondary truck sales have picked up (6) Freight rates may increase or remain at existing levels (7) Consolidation happening across all segments.


Outlook


With substantial improvement expected in coming quarters, we increase our EPS estimates by 13%/15% for FY21E/FY22E. We revise our target to Rs 230 at 11xFY22E with Accumulate rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India

