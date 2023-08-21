Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 3300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We cut our standalone FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 1.9%/3.5% as TTAN will have to partly fund Rs46bn payout for 27% stake purchase in Caratlane. We believe this acquisition is in the right direction for acquiring full control of largest omnichannel play in light jewellery segment in India with presence across 233 stores and area of 0.29mn. Caratlane reported full turnaround in FY23 with PBT of Rs482mn and has shown a sales growth of 32.8% with 5.5% EBIT margin. We believe TTAN will be able to fully leverage growth prospects in light jewellery with omnichannel play in Caratlane. TTAN is investing for future growth & presents a secular play on discretionary consumption with strong presence in jewellery (Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and Caratlane), watches (Titan, Fastrack and Helios), Eyewear (Titan Eye+) and also emerging in Wearables, dress material (Taneira) and accessories. Demand trends in July remain strong across segments, which gives us confidence of pick up in margins over the coming quarters.



Outlook

TTAN trades at 60.1x FY25E EPS with 16.4% EPS CAGR over FY23-25. We have assigned SOTP target of Rs128/share for Caratlane (Rs76 earlier) and assign a DCF based target price of Rs3300 (Rs3172 for standalone business and Rs128 for Caratlane) (Rs3240 earlier – Rs3164 for standalone and Rs76 for Caratlane). Retain ‘Accumulate’.

