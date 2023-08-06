Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 3240: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 4.9%/2.3% as we cut EBIT margins in Jewellery by 50bps to 12.3% (lower end of TTAN guidance of 12-13% band) and 50bps each in watches and Eyewear. we believe TTAN is investing for future growth which is reflected in rationalization of physical gold premium, increased advertising and consumer activations and exchange schemes in a tough demand environment, which bodes well for long term growth. Demand trends in July remain strong across segments which gives us confidence of pick up in margins in coming quarters. We expect TTAN is creating multiple growth levers led by 1) jewellery segment gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and higher growth in sub brands like Mia, Zoya and Caratlane 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) strong growth in wearables with smartwatch in mass segment.

Outlook

TTAN is an emerging lifestyle play with presence in Jewellery, Watches, Wearables, Dress Material, Fragrances and Handbags which will help sustain premium valuations. TTAN trades at 56.6x FY25E EPS with 17.7% EPS CAGR over FY23-25. We assign DCF based target price of Rs3240 (Rs3242 earlier). Retain Accumulate.

