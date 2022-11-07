Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 2875: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We are maintaining our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates despite strong (yet unsustainable) margins in jewellery which is expected to normalize in due course. However, we expect strong margin performance across business segments to continue led by operating leverage and superior mix. Jewellery business remains on track for sustained growth with strong festive season demand trends seen (18.5-19% growth vs last year). We believe new launches in Taneira, wearables and Fastrack Prescription Eyewear can emerge as new growth drivers. We believe TTAN is well placed to capitalize on long term growth opportunities led by 1) jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefits 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) entry into high growth segments like wearables such as smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones.

Outlook

We estimate 25.7% PAT CAGR over FY22-25 and remain positive given structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand. However, valuations at 65.2x/55.5x FY24/FY25 leave little room for re-rating. We assign DCF based TP of Rs 2,875 (Rs 2,729 earlier). Accumulate.

