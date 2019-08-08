App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 1172: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 1172 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Titan Company


Titan’s net revenue grew 14.4% YoY to `49.4bn in Q1FY20, below our estimate. We believe the growth in the jewellery segment will remain muted (low double digits) in Q2FY20E. Nevertheless, we anticipate an increase in growth in H2FY20E, due to new store additions, customer acquisition, and anticipated improvement in overall economy. Also, as Titan is one of the largest players in the organized industry, with attractive products, we believe it will emerge as a winner of the shift from unorganised to organised. Further, the trend of buying jewellery for fashion, instead of investment, will enhance premiumization.


Outlook


To factor in the below-expected earnings in Q1 and slowdown in Q2, we have revised our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates downward to ` 19.5 (-8.7%) and `23.4 (-5.8%). We downgrade our rating to Accumulate, with TP of ` 1,172 (50x FY21E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Titan Company

