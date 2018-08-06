App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 1026: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 1026 in its research report dated August 03, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Titan Company

Net revenues grew by 8.2% YoY to ` 43.2bn – came ahead of our estimate. jewellery business reported 5.7% sales growth – we see this as a satisfactory performance as the base was very unfavorable (+57% growth in Q1FY18). The segment benefited from new launches in plain gold jewellery and increased contribution of studded jewellery during the quarter.

Outlook

We believe it to be a clear winner of the shift from unorganised to organised. Furthermore, changing trend of buying jewellery for fashion instead of investment would enhance premiumization. We have revised our estimates upward to factor-inn Q1 performance. Maintain ACCUMULATE with TP of ` 1,026 (48x FY20E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:13 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Titan Company

