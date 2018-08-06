Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 1026: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Titan Company

Net revenues grew by 8.2% YoY to ` 43.2bn – came ahead of our estimate. jewellery business reported 5.7% sales growth – we see this as a satisfactory performance as the base was very unfavorable (+57% growth in Q1FY18). The segment benefited from new launches in plain gold jewellery and increased contribution of studded jewellery during the quarter.

Outlook

We believe it to be a clear winner of the shift from unorganised to organised. Furthermore, changing trend of buying jewellery for fashion instead of investment would enhance premiumization. We have revised our estimates upward to factor-inn Q1 performance. Maintain ACCUMULATE with TP of ` 1,026 (48x FY20E).

