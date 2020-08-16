172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-thermax-target-of-rs-798-prabhudas-lilladher-5709051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 798: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 798 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax


Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported weak set of numbers with revenue’s de-growing across segments - Energy (down,57% YoY), Environment (down,43% YoY) and Chemicals divisions (down, 14% decline) respectively. Profitability impacted due to lower operating performance, decline in other income and higher depreciation expense. Order inflows came in at Rs6.1bn for 1Q, down 50% YoY as ordering activity was lower across segments (Environment de-grew ~64% YoY). OB came in flat YoY at Rs52bn owing to weak order inflows largely impacted due to deferment of projects and delay in order finalization. Sectors like F&B, Pharma, Chemicals, Sugar, Metals are expected to drive growth going ahead. Order inflows are expected to remain challenged in medium term as industrial/private capex would be on hold mode. Though the real magnitude of outbreak and economy lockdown is difficult to assess, we believe near to medium term business outlook will remain challenging.



Outlook


Thermax’s strong balance sheet and strict working capital management style would help survive current economic environment. The stock is currently trading at 33.2x/22.6x FY21E/22E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs798.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Thermax

