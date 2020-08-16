Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 798: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported weak set of numbers with revenue’s de-growing across segments - Energy (down,57% YoY), Environment (down,43% YoY) and Chemicals divisions (down, 14% decline) respectively. Profitability impacted due to lower operating performance, decline in other income and higher depreciation expense. Order inflows came in at Rs6.1bn for 1Q, down 50% YoY as ordering activity was lower across segments (Environment de-grew ~64% YoY). OB came in flat YoY at Rs52bn owing to weak order inflows largely impacted due to deferment of projects and delay in order finalization. Sectors like F&B, Pharma, Chemicals, Sugar, Metals are expected to drive growth going ahead. Order inflows are expected to remain challenged in medium term as industrial/private capex would be on hold mode. Though the real magnitude of outbreak and economy lockdown is difficult to assess, we believe near to medium term business outlook will remain challenging.

Outlook

Thermax’s strong balance sheet and strict working capital management style would help survive current economic environment. The stock is currently trading at 33.2x/22.6x FY21E/22E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs798.

