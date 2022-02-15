English
    Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 2158: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 2158 in its research report February 08, 2022.

    February 15, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Ltd. (TMX) reported a healthy revenue growth of 14.5% YoY, led by growth across all segment, while profitability was impacted due to higher commodity price and freight cost. Order inflow grew 57% YoY to Rs24.6bn, including FGD orders worth Rs8bn in Q3FY22. Order book stands strong at Rs73.9bn (1.3x TTM revenue) providing revenue visibility over next few quarters. Demand remains strong from sectors such as refinery, petrochemical, O&G, sugar/distillery, cement, metals, pharma, F&B, solar etc. and will be key growth driver going forward. We believe Thermax is well placed to capitalize on gradual economic recovery, private capex and thrust on clean energy & de-carbonization in long run given its 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management. With strong order book and tender pipeline, we expect revenue/PAT to grow at CAGR of 21%/30% between FY21-24E.


    Outlook


    At CMP stock is trading at 74.6/51.2x/40.6x for FY22/23/24E. We roll forward to Mar’24 and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating at TP of Rs2,158 (earlier Rs1,633), valuing it at PE of 43x FY24E (earlier 38x Sep’23E).


    At 17:30 Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,852.65, down Rs 4.70, or 0.25 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,881.55 and an intraday low of Rs 1,789.10.

    It was trading with volumes of 2,656 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,154 shares, a decrease of -76.19 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.54 percent or Rs 68.20 at Rs 1,857.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,174.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,137.05 on 02 February, 2022 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 15.39 percent below its 52-week high and 61.78 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 22,075.49 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

