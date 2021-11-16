MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 1633: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1633 in its research report dated November 13, 2021.

November 16, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax


Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported healthy Q2FY22 performance, as execution momentum continued across Energy/Environment/Chemical and grew 19.4%/101.2%/12.4% YoY. Healthy ordering momentum in Refinery, O&G, chemical, F&B, pharma, cement etc, resulted in order inflows of Rs18.6bn (up 67% YoY). During the quarter TMX received its 1st order to set up Bio CNG plant, based on rice straw as a feedstock. Management indicated strong demand scenario across the sector, thereby providing healthy order inflows visibility going forward. Order book stands strong at Rs65.2bn (1.2x TTM revenue) providing good revenue visibility for next few quarters.



Outlook


TMX is well placed to capitalize on reviving economic activities in the long run given its 1) strong balance sheet, 2) prudent working capital management and 3) steady order inflows with strong tender pipeline. The stock is currently trading at 47.6x/37.3x/33.2x FY22/FY23/FY24E. We roll over our TP to Sep’23 and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs1,633 (Rs1,559 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 16, 2021 03:06 pm

