Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 1247: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

Thermax (TMX) reported weak set of numbers in Q4FY18 led by muted execution and a miss on margins. TMX highlighted that though Q4FY18 was impacted by few one-offs, they expect execution to ramp-up and margins to improve in FY19. Order flow for the quarter was Rs16.5bn, up 43% YoY. Order book stood at Rs56.9bn, up 43% YoY. TMX continues to see positive traction in core sectors like Fertilizer, Steel, O&G and Cement. Strong crude prices are also leading to improved outlook in international markets.

Outlook

We continue to recommend 'Accumulate' at lower levels from a medium/long-term investment perspective.

