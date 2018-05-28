Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 1247: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1247 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax
Thermax (TMX) reported weak set of numbers in Q4FY18 led by muted execution and a miss on margins. TMX highlighted that though Q4FY18 was impacted by few one-offs, they expect execution to ramp-up and margins to improve in FY19. Order flow for the quarter was Rs16.5bn, up 43% YoY. Order book stood at Rs56.9bn, up 43% YoY. TMX continues to see positive traction in core sectors like Fertilizer, Steel, O&G and Cement. Strong crude prices are also leading to improved outlook in international markets.
Outlook
We continue to recommend 'Accumulate' at lower levels from a medium/long-term investment perspective.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.