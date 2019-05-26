Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 1147 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported strong set of numbers for Q4FY19 with consolidated revenue/PAT up 44%/70% YoY despite fall in EBITDA margin. The margin was impacted owing to losses in Danstoker due to execution of low margin orders and flat profitability in power business. Order inflow during 4Q/FY19 was a major disappointment with -28%/-12% YoY fall which was due to postponement of few large orders to FY20. The management has guided for a flat order inflow and high single digit revenue growth in FY20. Domestic market is expected to see tendering from 2Q/3Q FY20 onwards. Sectors which are expected to witness ordering are Cement, Water recycling, Chemical, Textile, Agro Pharma etc. The company is positive on FGD and is L1 in couple of large orders which are expected to be received in FY20. On the international front, TMX sounded positive due to expected increase in demand in USA, Indonesia and Middle East. The execution of low margin order by Danstoker may continue in Q1FY20, however impact would be negligible in FY20. We expect TMX to report sales/PAT CAGR of 7%/15% over next two years (FY19-21E).

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 29.7x/25.9x FY20E/21E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs1147 (30x FY21E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.