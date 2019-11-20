Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 1143: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported strong revenue growth of 12.5% YoY, however PAT was significantly lower due to one-time DTA tax reversal of Rs700 mn. However, PBT was higher at Rs1.2 bn (PLe Rs1.1 bn). Despite dearth of any large order in the market, order inflow (OI) during 2QFY20 was strong with 28% YoY growth, which mainly came from domestic market. International market witnessed degrowth in OI due to delay in finalization of orders. Going ahead, company expects to receive more medium to short cycle orders from sectors like Cement, Food Processing, Water recycling, Waste to energy Chemical, Pulp & Paper, Agro Pharma etc. However, current order backlog of Rs53.3 bn (down 17% YoY), remains a key concern for future revenue growth. Management expects flat or marginally lower revenue for FY20 compared to FY19. With change in tax rate, falling order backlog and no large order in the backlog (Dangote order was fully executed), we have cut our earnings estimates by 29%/8% for FY20/21E.

Outlook

We expect TMX to report sales/PAT CAGR of 8%/14% over next two years (FY19-21E). The stock is currently trading at 40x/28x FY20E/21E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs1143 (30x FY21E).

