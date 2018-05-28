App
May 28, 2018 05:12 PM IST

Accumulate The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 890: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on The Ramco Cements


The Ramco Cements (TRCL) reported Q4FY18 EBITDA above our expectation on the back of lower costs and higher volumes. However, PAT came in line with our expectation due to high tax rate.  Led by highly efficient operations, TRCL continued to perform better than market despite sharp increase in costs and pressure on prices. Street has apprehensions on company’s ongoing capacity addition in Eastern region that it would face headwinds on margins due to intense competition and large capacity addition from the peers in the region. However, we believe that these capacities would generate strong margins at par with existing operations backed by highly competitive logistics network and blending advantage.


Outlook


TRCL remains the best play on Southern region; stretched valuations limits material upside from current levels. Hence, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs890, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

