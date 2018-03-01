Accumulate The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 817: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's report on The Ramco Cements

Cost escalation and soft realisation resulted in TRCL reporting operating and Net profit below estimates, despite healthy volume growth of 14.4% YoY & 5.7% QoQ. A recent interaction with dealers and south India based companies suggest enhancement of cement realisation from the exit rate of Q3FY18. Supreme court stay on Madras high court ban on the sand mining will aid improve cement offtake in the key market of Tamil Nadu and lead to pricing environment reverting to normal in the medium-term. TRCL is our preferred pick.

Outlook

The revenue CAGR of 14.2% over FY18E-20E, to drive operating and Net earnings CAGR by 15.9% and 20% during the same period. At CMP, TRCL is trading at 14.8x/12.3x, FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA. Currently, we have an ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with TP of ` 817/share.

