Feb 28, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 817: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 817 in its research report dated February 12, 2018.

Dolat Capital's report on The Ramco Cements


Cost escalation and soft realisation resulted in TRCL reporting operating and Net profit below estimates, despite healthy volume growth of 14.4% YoY & 5.7% QoQ. A recent interaction with dealers and south India based companies suggest enhancement of cement realisation from the exit rate of Q3FY18. Supreme court stay on Madras high court ban on the sand mining will aid improve cement offtake in the key market of Tamil Nadu and lead to pricing environment reverting to normal in the medium-term. TRCL is our preferred pick.

Outlook

The revenue CAGR of 14.2% over FY18E-20E, to drive operating and Net earnings CAGR by 15.9% and 20% during the same period. At CMP, TRCL is trading at 14.8x/12.3x, FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA. Currently, we have an ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with TP of ` 817/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

