App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 695: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on The Ramco Cement


TRCL’s revenue and EBITDA were marginally above estimates whereas PAT above estimates. TRCL posted a muted set of numbers with 9.3%/ 14.1%/ 11.6% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs13.9 bn/ Rs2.8 bn/ Rs1.5 bn in Q4FY20 due to (10.9%)/ 1.5% YoY growth in volume/ realization (+5.3% QoQ). We expect 3.9%/ 6.4%/ 0.05% revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR over FY20-22E led by (7.7%)/ 15.0% volume growth and (0.4%)/ 2.5% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E. We believe lockdown due to covid-19 will severely affect industry and TRCL’s volume in Q1FY21E and FY21E. We like TRCL for its strong distribution (supports its industry leading volume growth) and healthy profitability metrics (despite turbulent south markets).


Outlook


Considering 25% run up in stock price during YTDFY21, we recommend Accumulate with a TP of Rs695 based on 15x (in line to 5-year average) FY22E EV/EBITDA.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 10:53 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #The Ramco Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.