Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 930: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tech Mahindra

TECHM reported revenue growth of 2.9% QoQ (DE: 2.1%) led by strong growth in Hi-Tech/BFSI/Retail Vertical (14%/9.5%/7.5% QoQ). EBIT margins improved by 410bps to 14.2% (DE: 10.7%) led by easing of supply side factors (160bps), higher off-shoring, improved utilization and lower sub-con (160bps) gain and savings on visa cost (70bps). TCV signings were strong at US$421mn up 45% QoQ, but still down 13% on TTM basis. The management expects recovery in Enterprise vertical starting Q3 and improved traction from Network side in Telecom in H2 and 5G led boost-up in FY22. TECHM highlighted focus on margin recovery and see scope for further gains led by sustained cost control, reduction in sub-con cost (13%), automation, and subsidiary profitability and thus can still should be able to improve on profitability despite impending wage hikes for FY21.

Outlook

With improvement in Enterprise commentary and potential for recovery in margins, we increase our growth/OPM estimates by 1% CAGR and 220bps over FY20-FY22E and change to upgrade to Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of 930 (valued at 17x FY23E earnings at Rs.55).

