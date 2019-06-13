App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 880: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM reported muted Q4FY19 results, which were largely in line with our estimates. The company’s communication business grew in Q4FY19, but fell 1% YoY in USD terms in FY19. This was below the management’s guidance of a low single digit growth. The management is confident of total revenue growth in FY20, but expects the communication business to contribute the bulk of the rise. TECHM should report a USD revenue growth of 8.5%/9.5% in FY20E/FY21E, as we believe healthy deal wins will raise revenue and lower volatility in the enterprise business. We expect TECHM to report a margins decline of 100bps in FY20E, as wage hikes, visa costs, and seasonality in Comviva are likely to impact margins in Q1FY20. We downgrade our earnings 4.8%/9.2% for FY20E/FY21E, as we factor in volatility in the enterprise business, lower margins, and a change in our USD/INR assumption to ` 70 (vs ` 74/` 76 for FY20E/FY21E earlier).


Outlook


We downgrade TECHM to ACCUMULATE, with a TP of ` 880 based on 15x one-year fwd. PER.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.